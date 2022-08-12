A 20-year-old man has allegedly been knocked unconscious in an assault by three men, threatened with an ice pick and robbed of his shoes and wallet.
The alleged victim told police he had seen a man who looked lost and tried to offer him assistance on July 23.
That man then allegedly assaulted the 20-year-old with a further two individuals, who had been hiding nearby, joining in.
Prior to losing consciousness, the 20-year-old was allegedly threatened with an ice pick.
The man also had his shoes and wallet stolen and the men later allegedly used his account details to commit credit card fraud.
When the 20-year-old regained consciousness, he notified ACT Policing before being transported to Canberra Hospital.
Officers from the major crime unit had been working on identifying the assailants and, on Thursday, executed two search warrants and subsequently arrested two men.
Police allegedly found clothes matching the description provided by the alleged victim, stolen number plates, an ice pick and other personal items believed to be stolen during the searches.
An Australian Federal Police canine team firearms detection dog was also deployed and allegedly located firearm components including shells, a barrel, a stock and an item believed to be a suppressor.
Police said both men appeared in the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday, when they applied for bail.
A 33-year-old man was charged with aggravated robbery, possession of stolen property and two counts of obtaining property by deception.
He was remanded in custody and is scheduled to next appear in court in October.
A 25-year-old man was also charged with aggravated robbery and was granted bail by the court.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
