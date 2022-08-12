The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

20-year-old man allegedly assaulted to point of unconsciousness, threatened with ice pick

Soofia Tariq
By Soofia Tariq
Updated August 12 2022 - 6:37am, first published 6:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A 20-year-old man has allegedly been knocked unconscious in an assault by three men, threatened with an ice pick and robbed of his shoes and wallet.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Soofia Tariq

Soofia Tariq

Cadet Journalist

Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.