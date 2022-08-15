Hey kids! Can you cook up a storm? Are you a better cook than mum and dad? Would you like the chance to cook live in front of an audience and win $500 in delicious fresh produce?
Then this competition could be for you. The Capital Region Farmers Market is on the look out to find Canberra's best young aspiring chef.
"We are seeking the Canberra region's best young cooks, budding chefs and those who just love to create amazing dishes with the best and freshest ingredients," said Capital Region Farmers Market manager, Sarah Power.
"To prove it we're offering up to 20 young cooks from the Canberra region some of our farmers', producers', growers' and makers' most delicious fresh food for young cooks to get creative with, plus they'll get the chance to be one of three cooks to cook live at market, with a total of $500 in market vouchers up for grabs."
Canberra's Best Young Aspiring Chef is the market's latest campaign aimed at engaging a younger audience in the benefits of sourcing and creating with fresh local and regional ingredients. It hopes to foster interest in creating with food, attract visitors to market, and engage market visitors throughout the final month of winter and into Spring.
It's also designed to show how creative young cooks can be with a limit of just $30.
The competition will be judged by local chef Gerald Ong, head chef and the creative behind Project Enoki and partner at Sourdog Provisions.
Canberra's Best Young Aspiring Chef is open to Canberra region home cooks aged 16 years and under. Those aged 15 years and younger will also need parental permission to enter. You can register via the Capital Region Farmers Market's website at capitalregionfarmersmarket.com.au.
"We'll award the first 20 young chefs the chance to head to market on either Saturday, August 20 or 27, to collect a $30 voucher to purchase their own fresh ingredients to create their own masterpiece. We can't wait to see what our young budding chefs create with our market's fresh produce," Power said.
"The top three chefs as voted by our market customers on our website will be awarded the chance to cook live in front of a Market's audience on Saturday, September 17, and to share in a total prize value of $500 in market vouchers."
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
