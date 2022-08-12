The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Australian Public Service Remuneration Report 2021 shows executive wage rises outpacing juniors, gender pay gap shrinks

Finn McHugh
By Finn McHugh
August 12 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Executive public servants saw their wage rise at a faster rate than their junior colleagues last year, a new report has revealed.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn McHugh

Finn McHugh

Federal Political Reporter

Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.