National Science Week starts on Saturday and the Canberra Glassworks is celebrating by hosting several glass-making demonstrations with some of Australia's leading glass artists.
The live hotshop demonstrations will be on this Saturday and Sunday, August 13 and 14, at 11am and 2pm and next weekend, Saturday and Sunday, August 20 and 21, also 11am and 2pm.
Booking is not required but capacity is limited and entry is by gold coin donation.
It is also the International Year of Glass.
The Glassworks are at 11 Wentworth Avenue, Kingston.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
