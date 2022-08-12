The Canberra Times
Inspire event at Fitter's Workshop in Kingston to feature panel discussions, workshops

By Megan Doherty
August 12 2022 - 7:30pm
Inspiring women (l-r) Danni Harmer, Erin Winter, Kimberley Hunt and Emma Batchelor. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Women who want to share their successes - and their vulnerabilities - will gather at the Fitter's Workshop in Kingston early next month for the Inspire event, which is put on by the Canberra Outlet Centre.

Local News

