Women who want to share their successes - and their vulnerabilities - will gather at the Fitter's Workshop in Kingston early next month for the Inspire event, which is put on by the Canberra Outlet Centre.
The full-day event on September 3 includes panel discussions and workshops, with talks by former Elle magazine editor Justine Cullen and She's on the Money podcast host Victoria Devine.
Advertisement
Local women, including fashion stylist Kimberley Hunt, writer Emma Batchelor and Allhomes general manager Danni Harmer, will also reveal what they have learnt in life and in their career.
"I think it's a fabulous opportunity to empower women and get together and celebrate our wins and be amongst such as great bunch of women," Ms Hunt said.
Emma Batchelor will touch on what she has learned after changing the course of her life, originally studying to become a doctor but deciding her true calling was as a writer.
"I thought it would be a really lovely opportunity to connect with other Canberra women and women working in different fields to what I am and being able to share the career trajectory that I've been on, which has been very varied," she said.
Allhomes general manager Danni Harmer said the event was summed up be its title - Inspire.
"Seeing is believing," she said. "When you can share a story, especially with other women, I think it's really important."
The Canberra Outlet Centre's spokeswoman Erin Winter said it was the third year of running Inspire.
"It's a big bigger this year, which we're very excited for, a new venue different speakers and we're just really excited to highlight some of the local women in the community," she said.
The women's common message was to stay true to yourself - and back yourself.
"I really feel for me, working in fashion and style, I want to try to pass on this message that there is a lot of substance to that, and it's not as shallow as people might perceive it to be," Ms Hunt said.
"It's really about connecting to yourself, connecting to your inner voice, and sharing that with the world."
Ms Batchelor said she started working as a writer in her late 20s and felt she was now in a career she wanted to do, rather than what she felt she had to do.
"I felt, for a long time, that a creative career wasn't possible or that I could support myself financially in the arts," she said.
"So coming to that later and realising I can and have a sustainable living from doing something I'm really passionate about, still feels really special and amazing. I'd like to let other people know that it is possible."
Advertisement
Allhomes' Danni Harmer said being a trailblazer shouldn't be underestimated.
"Being a very senior female in real estate has been interesting and I've probably come across some very interesting scenarios but I feel like bucking the trend is something people should aspire to," she said.
"You don't have to be a bull-ish person to get to senior levels, especially in a male-dominated industry. You have to be yourself and you have to be kind. I feel proud."
Ms Harmer and Ms Hunt are also mums and motherhood is a big part of their story.
"I started my business as a single mother and it was about honouring myself and connecting with what I really wanted," Ms Hunt said.
Advertisement
"I wanted to be an example, not only to my son but have that flexibility of spending time with him by having my own business down the track. So, it was a very long-term goal. I think it's very, very hard work juggling parenting with business but if the passion is there, the drive is there, you will find a way.
"It's a lot of late nights and extra sacrifices, but you make it happen."
READ MORE:
Ms Harmer said support for working mums was important, and one of the reasons she was in Canberra was because her parents also lived here.
"But it's great to be a leader and a manager because you can really help to create a flexible workspace for others," she said.
Advertisement
"I was fortunate enough to be hired while I was pregnant, I've been promoted while on maternity leave so working for a good organisation that supports flexibility and women is really important. And I can do that now with my team."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.