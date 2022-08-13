How new developments have shaped Canberra's northside

It doesn't matter whether you're team northside or team southside, there's no arguing that Canberra's north has seen significant development, redevelopment and investment over the past 15 or so years.
By "north" we're talking anything north of Lake Burley Griffin, as has been geographically defined by Canberra schoolgoers past and present for decades.
Advertisement
There's a reason the light rail line began its tracks from Gungahlin to the city, arguably driving even more interest in the area. Northbourne Avenue is almost unrecognisable with the sheer volume of new developments lining the street.
One trip into Dickson and it's clear the area is in the midst of significant gentrification with a number of new developments on the market. The new DKSN precinct alone is bringing with it a mix of residential apartments, government and commercial buildings and mixed amenities including an exciting Eat Street laneway concept to rival that of Braddon.
Keep driving north and development is all but slowing down.
"The Belconnen and Gungahlin town centres have gone through massive regeneration in the last five years," says agent Sam Dodimead of The Agency Canberra.
"Now, the amount of amenities residents have access to has significantly changed and improved. Not only that, but you also have huge investment coming in from developers increasing density in the area and giving a reason for higher quality tenants to take up the commercial spaces they're also offering in their projects.
"This has a huge anchor effect and encourages other quality businesses to take up tenancies in the area, so now there are better quality cafes, restaurants and shops to enjoy - take Geocon's Republic precinct as a great example of this."
Dodimead's focus is on the $100 million upgrade to Belconnen Markets by Eleanor Investors.
"It's a super high-quality A-grade asset, bringing more parking and more choice within the markets to create a much better market shopping experience than going anywhere else in Canberra," explains Dodimead.
"It's also easily accessible for all the surrounding Belconnen and Gungahlin suburbs as it's positioned right in heart of town centre."
Opposite is The Markets Residences, a project that will also bring another 300 dwellings to the area along with a hawker-style food haven.
"The integration of the new Belconnen Markets with this residential project is exciting. It means the commercial amenity will extend well beyond the actual markets and down Benjamin Way," says Dodimead.
Development is evident as you continue into Gungahlin's newest suburbs with the sheer volume of new homes making clear the region's population increase, which is expected to reach 205,520 residents by 2036.
"Gungahlin is the beneficiary of the fact that most of Canberra's expansion has been directly targeted in the region," says Dodimead.
"The population density is there so your private investment is there. You don't just have a really great town centre. Each of the suburbs has or will have its own high-calibre shopping precinct. Take the new Moncrieff Group Centre as an example."
Agent Alex Eimerl of Coda Estate, who is currently selling the new Hilltown development in Throsby, says Gungahlin suburbs are still selling exceptionally well, despite the rise in interest rates.
"It's a great location, especially considering its proximity to new schools, playing fields, parks, playgrounds and the town centre," says Eimerl.
"The Gungahlin region has benefited from better government planning and new requirements around each home's proximity to green spaces, as well as the requirements for more sustainable builds," he adds.
Advertisement
"If you want something that's brand new and reasonably priced, then you need to look towards Gungahlin. That's where these products are available."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.