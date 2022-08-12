The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra Capitals lead WNBL race to sign Lauren Jackson: Opals basketball legends

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
August 12 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lauren Jackson is returning for the Opals. Picture: Getty Images

Lauren Jackson appears on track for a highly-anticipated return to the WNBL for next season - the question on everyone's lips though, is which team will she play for?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.