Meetu Sharma Saxena founded Hyperspace in 2017, "with the strong focus on providing end-to-end design solutions from planning to architecture to heritage and interior design," she said.
Vishal Saxena joined the practice as the principal in 2020.
"Hyperspace is one of the few woman-led architectural practices in Australia and it's an even rarer achievement when it is an immigrant who made Canberra their home. It also speaks well for our ever-welcoming community and city," Vishal said.
Braddon was chosen for the practice was because it "is a vibrant inner-city neighbourhood close to the city which became our home when we first moved to Canberra," Meetu said.
Vishal has also designed some of prominent buildings in Braddon such as The Avenue Hotel, Deco Hotel, and the Artisan on Lowanna Street as an architect before joining Hyperspace. Meetu has provided heritage advice for Ainslie School, the Australian War Memorial, Hotel Mercure and more.
Meetu has also been active in organising the Multi-Cultural Festival, specifically the India in the City showcase, over the years and has been part of the school P&C committees and sausage sizzles come election time.
And now, Hyperspace has been involved in the design of several exciting residential, new and upgrade projects in the area.
With over two decades of experience in planning, designing, and delivering projects worldwide, Hyperspace is a "unique offering of a one-stop-shop for all the planning and design needs," Meetu said.
The practice currently has seven full-time employees including the directors, consisting of architects, graduate architects, interior design specialists and a town planner.
They work on projects ranging from $100,000 renovations through to government and urban development projects of around $50 million.
"Hyperspace's motto is contextual urbanism and happiness by design, which means we provide customised solutions that respond to the site and its larger urban context and suit individual client requirements and budgets."
With an obligation-free first meeting to understand the client and their needs, the process "also helps the clients to understand us, providing them the ability to make an informed choice on their architect, someone they will work with intimately."
Using 3D renders for virtual walkthroughs to help the client visualise the project, Hyperspace specialises in a modern Australian contemporary design. Plus "cost and sustainability are very important factors in our clients' mind in Canberra. As heritage architects, we also understand how buildings age, which gives us the ability to uniquely design and detail our buildings."
One other advantage of using their services is ACT planning regulations are complex, and most "are based on interpretation, thus, a good architect and planner, like us, shall be able to come up with clever and appropriate design solutions which can justify the design proposal to ensure smoother approval purposes."
From a colonial perspective, Braddon is one of Canberra's oldest suburbs.
Settled in 1922 and gazetted (made official by government) in September 1928, it was also where Canberra had its first light-industrial area, which in turn meant it became one of the centres for automotive trades.
The suburb is named after Edward Braddon. He was a Federalist, a legislator, and one of the people who wrote the Australian Constitution.
Various streets meanwhile, have been named after (Anglicised) Aboriginal words, legislators and pioneers.
There are a number of heritage-listed sites in and around Braddon. Interestingly, the The Braddon Garden City heritage precinct bounded by Donaldson, Elimatta, Batman and Currong streets was the only example of a residential area design in Canberra by Walter Burley Griffin which actually reached completion.
Other heritage examples include Hotel Ainslie (currently known as Mercure Canberra), Ainslie Primary, Gorman House, and The Whitley House.
In recent times, "Braddon has evolved over the past decade from being a light industrial area into one of Canberra's most eclectic suburbs," the ACT Government's City Renewal Authority said on its website.
"It has a diverse mix of new residential apartments, innovative businesses and popular restaurants and bars."
In terms of strategic planning for the suburb, in 2019 "the Braddon Place Plan was created in collaboration with the local community," the authority said.
It "identifies the place's unique character and sets out actions to make it even better. It includes short, medium and long-term actions for government, businesses, landowners and the community to improve the experience of Braddon and further strengthen its popularity," their description of the plan explained.
"Through creating streets where people want to dwell rather than pass through, we want to benefit local business, increase employment in the precinct and attract commercial investment,"
Furthermore, "ongoing and future mixed-use redevelopment of sites in Braddon and complementary economic development and placemaking will facilitate [Braddon's] emergence as Canberra's creative economy hub while also supporting its development as a local community centre."
Planning also includes transport considerations. "The redevelopment of sites will also allow for enhanced east-west pedestrian and cycling connections between the city centre, Braddon and Northbourne Avenue, and accessibility to light rail stops and the wider public transport network.
"Active travel connections within Braddon, to the wider cycling network, and to nearby suburbs, will also be improved, as part of the focus of the City and Gateway Framework on the creation of strategic walking and cycling networks and the Garden City cycle route."
Additionally, "public realm improvements will maintain Braddon's strong pedestrian orientation and street-level activation," the City Renewal Authority said.
Opening their cafe four years ago, "my business partner and I wanted to stop working for others and start putting our time and energy into a project that aligns with values that we care about," said co-owner Will Fisher.
These values are "food, fitness and community."
This also ties in with their choice of location. "Braddon is seen as a lifestyle, food and entertainment district in Canberra.
"Our café product benefits from the positioning and alignments with our target demographics that Braddon provides; [its] proximity to gyms and fitness centres, close to office and workplaces also. Plus the walking traffic provides awesome visibility for the café," Will said.
"There are so many great operators and diverse businesses in Braddon, and we are so happy to contribute our part to the product mix and variety that keeps Braddon an exciting food and entertainment destination.
"We have friends everywhere, Evan from LSR, Ricky from Alcove, Stu from Volsted, Becky from Zaab, Talia from Rizla, Troy from Knightsbridge, Jared and Ben from Lazy Su, just to name a few in Braddon. And it's not about competing against each other, it's more about complementing and raising the bar together."
Also, "being in Braddon we love the ability to connect with our locals and be a part of their daily lives.
"We have so many guests that we see everyday, sometimes twice a day. We love the culture of the community and the energy hub that Braddon is. Sometimes when I stop in to have breakfast or lunch, I'll see friends of mine from all different circles all gathered. Some close friends, some I play sport with, some I work with, some old friends, [and] friends of friends whom I've met along the way."
The business has a team of "about 20 people across the venue, from café manager Marcelo Molina, baristas, FOH rockstars to executive chef Josh Smith-Thirkell - aka chef of the year - [along with a] head chef, kitchen staff and everything in between."
Importantly, "we are a health food focused café offering dine-in and take-away meals, locally-roasted coffee by Lonsdale St Roasters, house-made kombucha and juices made by our team, and of course our food philosophy forms part of our Gather office and events catering.
"We are also about to complete our venue expansion to include a wine bar and restaurant to be opened in the middle of September, bringing more energy and variety to Braddon, staying true to our regional approach to ingredients and our fun and engaging style of food. This time for evenings running parallel to our trade in the mornings," Will announced.
In terms of customer behaviour, "much has changed for us as operators in the past few years," Will said.
"Excluding the impacts of COVID on society, we have seen a shift in the needs and expectations of the guests, shifting to a more considered and conscious approach to food and service.
"We've noticed the focus is now more than ever about the alignment of; 'my daily activities and habits with those of my values and choice'. Now more than ever people are making choices that add value to their quality and enjoyment of life and time.
"Connectedness to their ingredients, to their servers and their local businesses including the choices of dining options gives an opportunity to engage and support their community. And we think that this is an important shift in the ways that our regulars and Canberrans are moving."
The benefits of doing regular yoga practice is well documented. Not only is yoga great for keeping supple, staying fit and checking in with your body, but as a group, those who practice yoga are known as a wonderful group of people to hang out with.
Since 2014, SOULution Yoga has been part of the vibrant Braddon community. Co-director Roz Penfold said they were passionate about sharing yoga and developing community.
"SOULution Yoga was founded through the meeting of minds and collaboration between Bonnie Argo and myself. With different backgrounds, yet similar passions for longevity and empowerment through movement, our vision was the foundation for SOULution studios and education programs," Roz said.
"We believe our product is unique, merging ancient wisdom and tradition within a yoga practice with modern science providing safe combinations of movements and sequences."
Bonnie's diverse training background in different genres of yoga, physiotherapy and other manual therapies together with Roz's 34 years as a physiotherapist, has resulted in a constant and ongoing examination of western interpretations of yoga. They have refined these practices to keep everyone safe and cared for on the mat.
Both teach class, facilitate Yoga teacher trainings, host international retreats, and are involved in the day-to-day running of the studio. Along with the 16 other talented teachers, there is something for every level of yoga enjoyment.
SOULution has a number of class genres unique to their studios. Globally there are similar postures and the linking of breath to movement, but it is how the ingredients of a practice are put together that they believe makes SOULution special. Grounded in the same ethos of intelligent sequencing, all of yoga and Pilates programs have been safety checked to ensure that you can move in a way that can be liberating and sustainable.
SOULution also runs training sessions during the year as well as retreats based in Bali.
"While we have quite a number of students take the yoga online with us during lockdowns, we have found since the studio opened again that many have understandably deconditioned. As such we adjusted to accommodate this while they regained their strength and flexibility. We have many different intensity levels of class and the classes vary from 45 to 90 minutes. Whether students want more traditional classes, or ones combined with music in the heat - we have them."
Yoga is one of the most traditional and well-established practices for "being in the world". A tried and true pathway to wellness.
Roz said they all loved being Braddon. "It is awesome, and central and we love that we draw from such a broad range of the Canberra community. Our folk are so lively and colourful.
"We have a donations-based class every Wednesday evening: and have donated more than $15,000 to numerous charities with these funds plus we also have taught a free class in Haig Park."
"Strategic Reform is a transformation consultancy delivering strategic outcomes for public and private sector organisations since 2010," said managing consultant Ben Gray.
"Our core business is assisting our customers to achieve strategic changes to their business in response to environmental changes, often driven through major technology projects," he continued.
"A business like ours could locate itself anywhere, but Braddon is the heartbeat of Canberra and we wanted to be a part of it, plus we love a good coffee," Ben said.
"Location plays a big part in the appeal of working at Strategic Reform, it's even played a role in building the team.
"The centricity and diversity in Braddon really draws in the best of everything, and we are proud to be a part of the fabric that makes up the culture."
They also choose to be active participants in the local community.
"As a local Canberra-based business, we sponsor local sporting teams and assist Carers ACT through event sponsorship.
"We also offer an intern program with local providers which provides a pathway for young professionals into the workforce," Ben said.
In describing their services, "we believe the key to effective consulting and meaningful transformation comes down to two key factors; real people and a personal style," Ben explained.
"These factors, which are intrinsically linked, underpin what Strategic Reform does, and why the company stands out in a competitive digital transformation market."
The organisation is currently made up of 25 people fulfilling a range of roles from associate consultant through to principal consultant.
Between them, they provide services that can be categorised under topics such as strategy and transformation, architecture, project management and governance, user experience and service design, data analytics, and project delivery.
"We work with our clients to deliver strategic change using technology.
"We use data to deliver digital products and services that our users and customers love."
In terms of current trends, "we see a greater demand for companies that listen, understand the problem, and take a collaborative approach to solve the problem.
"We then set out a plan that is easy to understand and act on.
"Our end game is to always deliver the best outcome for the customer."
Additionally, "following COVID-19, most organisations are trying to reduce cost and accelerate the use of digital technologies to improve operations and implement new and improved ways of providing the optimal customer experience.
"This is what we do, and our advice is to understand your target customer base and tailor the experience to meet their needs using technology.
"Happy customers will always come back, and this should be front of mind for most businesses in the digital age."
When you are motivated by the opportunity to build a business you can be proud of, and enjoy the challenge, then success is sure to follow.
Owners of Goodbyes, Olivia Mangan and Monique Thomas, said they were operationally-driven and enjoyed the challenges and problem-solving that comes with building their resale service and retail chain.
At Goodbyes people can shop and sell quality secondhand clothing, shoes and accessories, which means both Olivia and Monique get to enjoy the love of second hand shopping they experienced as teenagers, while building a much-needed retail outlet.
"We have been trading in Naarm/Melbourne since 2015 and opened our latest location in Ngunnawal/Ngambri country/Canberra last year," they said.
"Our reason for being in business is driven by the opportunity to positively impact our community and the fashion industry as a whole, especially as we are seeing a shift in the way consumers shop towards appreciating second hand and away from the consumption of new clothing.
"Currently, we work with a team of 60 people across five service locations and our head office. Our team are a large part of our motivation to continue growing so that we can offer career progression, development and collaborative opportunities."
Goodbyes provides a service for people to sell their pre-loved clothing. Items are sold over seven weeks in-store. It's a consignment model which means when items sell, the profits are split between Goodbyes and the sellers.
"We select based on quality, longevity and buying trends. Rather than curating based on particular designers or labels, we look for timeless pieces, quality fabrics, great construction and details that pleasantly surprise. We also consider the time of year, so collections evolve with the seasons.
"The best part is our connection to the community through our revenue-sharing model. Shoppers feel good purchasing from Goodbyes knowing that a portion of revenue goes back into the local community. We don't experience any of the supply chain issues that come with traditional retail."
With inflation and a fall in discretionary spending, one of the great things about shopping second hand is that it's an affordable alternative.
Manager Claudia Tetreault-Percy said the '90s and early 2000s were making a comeback.
"Carrie Bradshaw shoulder bags, patchwork denim, cute knits and low-rise denim are popular. At Goodbyes Braddon we cater to a variety of styles and trends and try to offer classic and unique pieces to cover the wide demographic of shoppers and sellers. The main and most important trend being that more and more people are purchasing their clothes second hand instead of buying new.
"We have a broad range of customers and members in age, styles and sizes. It's encouraging for us to be able to serve our community with some quality pieces and make them welcome in store. Quality is top of mind for most customers, so we aim to sort based on that criteria, while selecting unique pieces.
"As consumers turn to secondhand clothing, accessories and to curate their own style, we find customers are interested and keen to learn about quality fabrics, construction and brands," Claudia said.
"Braddon is ever-evolving and a small business hub in the Canberra community. We love being here close to stores like Pop Canberra, Blackhearts and Sparrows and Blonde Concept.
"There are many creatives in the area and a diverse creative community gather here. There is a tremendous amount of support in Braddon."
They have partnered with CIT fashion design department to collaborate on how to divert clothing away from landfill.
"We give them some of our clothing donations that are faulty (broken zip, missing buttons, holes in knitwear) to be used in their alterations units and to teach different sewing techniques. We collaborate with Red Cross to donate pieces that may not sell."