Police will search a large area of the Mulligans Flat Reserve over the weekend in an effort to uncover fresh evidence into a disappearance five years ago.
Jean Vincent Policarpio, known as Vince, left the family home in Bonner about 9.30pm on September 26 in 2017 without his wallet, phone and keys, and never came back.
He is one of the ACT's 15 long-term missing persons cases.
ACT Policing and members of the ACT State Emergency Service will conduct the search, with more than 50 people expected to be involved between 7am and 5pm on Saturday and Sunday. They will search the nature reserve between the suburbs of Bonner and the New South Wales border.
Details surrounding the disappearance of Mr Policarpio, who would now be 26, are scarce.
His family doesn't know what he was wearing when he vanished, or where he was going.
Mr Policarpio was known to visit the Golden Sun Moth Walking Trail in Mulligans Flat and Chicken Gourmet in Bonner, and did not drive.
Previous extensive searches in nearby bush areas and local lakes and ponds found no trace of him.
He is described as Filipino in appearance, 165 centimetres tall and of slight build, with olive skin, brown eyes and black hair.
This search will be a concentrated effort to locate fresh evidence in the matter after police re-examined all information available in the case.
Previously, his mother, Beth Policarpio spoke directly to her son during a press conference in 2018, pleading with him to get in touch.
"Vince, if you're hearing this message, we want nothing more than to see you return home," Mrs Policarpio said, flanked by Vince's father Will, brother Francis and sister Vanessa.
"There is not a day that we don't think of you."
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote reference 6158285.
Information can be provided anonymously.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
