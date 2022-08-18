Using tech for transformative changes Advertising Feature

Strategic Reform's purpose is to assist their customers achieve transformational changes to their business in response to environmental changes. This is often driven through major technology projects. Photo: Supplied

"Strategic Reform is a transformation consultancy delivering strategic outcomes for public and private sector organisations since 2010," said managing consultant Ben Gray.

"Our core business is assisting our customers to achieve strategic changes to their business in response to environmental changes, often driven through major technology projects," he continued.

"A business like ours could locate itself anywhere, but Braddon is the heartbeat of Canberra and we wanted to be a part of it, plus we love a good coffee," Ben said.

"Location plays a big part in the appeal of working at Strategic Reform, it's even played a role in building the team.



"The centricity and diversity in Braddon really draws in the best of everything, and we are proud to be a part of the fabric that makes up the culture."

They also choose to be active participants in the local community.

"As a local Canberra-based business, we sponsor local sporting teams and assist Carers ACT through event sponsorship.



"We also offer an intern program with local providers which provides a pathway for young professionals into the workforce," Ben said.

In describing their services, "we believe the key to effective consulting and meaningful transformation comes down to two key factors; real people and a personal style," Ben explained.

"These factors, which are intrinsically linked, underpin what Strategic Reform does, and why the company stands out in a competitive digital transformation market."

The organisation is currently made up of 25 people fulfilling a range of roles from associate consultant through to principal consultant.

Between them, they provide services that can be categorised under topics such as strategy and transformation, architecture, project management and governance, user experience and service design, data analytics, and project delivery.

"We work with our clients to deliver strategic change using technology.



"We use data to deliver digital products and services that our users and customers love."

In terms of current trends, "we see a greater demand for companies that listen, understand the problem, and take a collaborative approach to solve the problem.



"We then set out a plan that is easy to understand and act on.



"Our end game is to always deliver the best outcome for the customer."

Additionally, "following COVID-19, most organisations are trying to reduce cost and accelerate the use of digital technologies to improve operations and implement new and improved ways of providing the optimal customer experience.

"This is what we do, and our advice is to understand your target customer base and tailor the experience to meet their needs using technology.

