Libraries ACT, ACT NoWaste to provide Book Week workshop

August 14 2022 - 7:30pm
Get some tips on Book Week costumes at the Woden Library next Saturday.

That's right people, Book Week is nearly here. It's on August 20 to 26 and the theme is "dreaming with eyes open".

