That's right people, Book Week is nearly here. It's on August 20 to 26 and the theme is "dreaming with eyes open".
Do the kids need a costume, but you have no idea where to start?
Libraries ACT and ACT NoWaste are here to help make a costume using stuff around the house.
Join them for tips, tricks and ideas on how to create costumes from things lying around your pantry, backyard, garage or the local op shop.
The free workshop is on Saturday, August 20 at 11am at the Woden Library.
Registrations are required first at www.library.act.gov.au The link is here
