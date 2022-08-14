The Canberra Times

Work begins on Braidwood skatepark at Recreation Ground

August 14 2022 - 7:30pm
Culverts are being built before the first concrete pour for the skatepark. Picture: QPRC

Braidwood is getting a new skatepark - perfect for an on-the-way-to-the-coast stopover.

