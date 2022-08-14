Braidwood is getting a new skatepark - perfect for an on-the-way-to-the-coast stopover.
The nearly $700,000 skatepark will be built at the Braidwood Recreation Ground in Araluen Street and it is hoped to be completed by the end of the year.
Culverts are first being installed at a nearby creek before work starts on the skatepark, with the first concrete pour for the base scheduled to "happen soon", according to the Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council.
The skatepark is in addition to the new playground that was opened in Braidwood in 2019 at Ryrie Park at the top of the main street, Wallace Street.
