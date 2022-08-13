The ACT Brumbies are on the verge of a historic change the club hopes will strengthen ties with the community.
The Canberra Times can reveal the franchise is preparing to officially return the ACT to its name.
The change marks a return to the team's roots after the geographical identifier was dropped in 2004.
From that point on, the side has simply been known as the Brumbies.
Now, however, the ACT is set to return in a move that is designed to re-engage the Canberra rugby community.
It's understood the change has been all but finalised and is expected to be confirmed by the club in the coming days.
"Reintroducing the ACT has been something we have looked at as an organisation for a few years," Brumbies chief executive Phil Thomson said.
"Our member and supporter surveys suggest there would be overwhelming support for bringing the ACT back into the name."
The franchise was known as the ACT Brumbies from their inception in 1996 until 2004.
That was when ACT Rugby Union was expanded to take in the NSW Far South Coast Rugby Union and Southern Inland Rugby Union. The governing body was then renamed ACT and Southern Rugby Union.
As part of the change, the ACT was dropped from the Brumbies' team name.
The move was designed by then-chief executive Rob Clarke to appeal to a broader range of potential fans.
The Brumbies were in the midst of a golden era on the field, winning the 2001 and 2004 Super Rugby titles as fans regularly packed out Canberra Stadium.
The success led to a widespread supporter base, officials eager to curate a global brand.
The decision, however, left many Canberra rugby fans disenfranchised with the team.
Much has changed in Australian rugby since 2004, the sport enduring a number of lean years as performances have declined on the field.
Brumbies crowds have steadily declined, such that the side now struggles to crack 10,000 spectators at home games.
Thomson and senior club officials recognise such a trajectory is not sustainable and they must make a concerted effort to build the supporter base.
There is a view held by some at the club that the team has drifted away from their founding ideals and lost connection with the local community.
The return of ACT to the franchise's name has long been discussed and was a key question listed on a 2019 end-of-season fan survey.
It's a move many supporters have long called for to ensure the club represents its geographical region.
The project was put on hold as COVID struck two years ago, however there is now a belief within the organisation that the time is right to make the shift.
Brumbies legend Stephen Larkham has returned to the club as the new head coach and the team is enjoying considerable success on the field.
That has bred optimism the franchise is ready to embark on an upward trajectory over the coming years.
Along with the planned return of the ACT to the team name, the club is determined to increase their visibility throughout Canberra.
Two years of COVID restrictions have hampered the Brumbies ability to run community events and visit schools and local rugby union clubs.
That is set to change, with the team determined to kick-start those programs.
With around six months until the next Super Rugby season, Thomson is confident the Brumbies have the runway to build momentum and fan interest heading into next year.
"As a club we recognise we need to connect more with the local community as well as the broader capital region," Thomson said.
"That is at the forefront of our minds as an organisation. We want to ensure the local community is proud to support the Brumbies and hold a sense of belonging to our team."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
