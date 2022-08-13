It just got harder. The Canberra Raiders basically need to win all four of the remaining games to play finals.
The Sydney Roosters' thrashing of North Queensland means the Green Machine probably need to finish on 30 competition points to get into the top eight, given their poor points differential of -33.
While the Raiders face a massive month of football, they do have one of the easiest runs home and finishing with four straight wins is a distinct possibility.
That starts against St George Illawarra at Canberra Stadium on Sunday, before they face Newcastle, Manly and Wests Tigers to close out the home-and-away season.
The top four of Penrith, the Cowboys, Melbourne and Cronulla looks almost set - although the return of Latrell Mitchell has meant South Sydney could force their way in despite having the toughest draw.
Canberra were already viewing their remaining four games as must-win and star five-eighth Jack Wighton highlighted the importance they've placed on beating the Dragons, who sit just one win behind the ninth-placed Green Machine.
"It's a dog fight for everybody. It's definitely not more crucial for them, it's more crucial for us," Wighton said.
"We're looking at trying to get in the top eight and try and make the finals so we're both going to be very keen teams ... It's do or die now. Every game counts."
The Roosters have hit form at the right time of the season, making it five in a row with their victory over Cowboys.
While they should be too good for Wests Tigers next week, they then have tough games against Melbourne and arch-rivals Souths after that.
That means they might only win one more game for their campaign to finish on 28 points, opening the door for the Raiders.
The Roosters' final-round clash against the Rabbitohs was shaping as season-defining - not just for those two clubs, but Canberra as well.
Aside from the Dragons, the other big game for the Raiders was their round 24 contest against Manly, who have become a bogey team for them.
The 10th-placed Sea Eagles have won eight of their past 10 encounters and have to win all four of their remaining games to have any chance of making the eight.
But, aside from Canberra, they also have a tough clash against the high-flying Sharks in their run home.
Souths might have the toughest remaining games in the NRL, but their form suggests it might not worry them - having won six of their past seven games.
If results went with ladder position they'd only win one of their remaining three - that blockbuster against the Roosters in the final round.
But fullback Latrell Mitchell's return from a hamstring injury has the Rabbitohs flying and they could conceivably win all of them, even though their other two were against Penrith and the Cowboys.
NRL ROUND 22
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v St George Illawarra Dragons at Canberra Stadium, 2pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Xavier Savage, 2. Albert Hopoate, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Emre Guler, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Adam Elliott. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Ryan Sutton, 16. Corey Horsburgh, 17. Corey Harawira-Naera. Reserves: 18. James Schiller, 20. Matt Frawley.
Dragons squad: 1. Moses Mbye, 2. Mat Feagai, 3. Jack Bird, 4. Zac Lomax, 5. Tautau Moga, 6. Talatau Amone, 7. Ben Hunt (c), 8. Jack de Belin, 9. Andrew McCullough, 10. Blake Lawrie, 11. Josh McGuire, 12. Jayden Su'a, 13. Michael Molo. Interchange: 15. Aaron Woods, 16. Tyrell Fuimaono , 17. Billy Burns, 20. Jaiyden Hunt. Reserves: 18. Jayden Sullivan, 21. Cody Ramsey.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
