Emergency services are on the scene of a house fire on Hope Street in Dickson.
Hope Street is closed between Dooring Street and Guthrie street and the community has been advised to avoid the area.
An Emergency Services Agency spokesperson said the fire was under control and there were no injuries. One person was in the building at the time the fire started.
ACT Policing and ACT Fire and Rescue are expected to remain on the scene for some time.
More to come.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
