Canberra Olympic FC have kept their finals dreams alive, as each match becomes do-or-die for the side.
A 2-0 win against West Canberra Wanderers FC has pushed the side into sixth, and five points away from the top four.
Advertisement
With four rounds left, a finals spot remains possible for Olympic but it will be dependent on other results for rivals O'Connor Knights, who sit five points ahead, and Tigers FC, who sit a point ahead.
The home side sat back for the first 30 minutes before they broke the deadlock against Wanderers FC.
Luca Florez set up the first goal in the 37th minute.
The number 11 fed the ball in behind the Wanderers' defence for Nikolas Popovich to pick up and set-up teammate Alen Jones to hit home.
Wanderers co-coach Dom English said it was here everything changed for his side on Saturday.
"We felt like the first half hour or so, we were controlling the game nicely and were just not finishing our chances," he said.
"We conceded a goal, and the boys started trying to do too much too quick and the game fell apart for us for a bit."
The next Olympic goal came early in the second half through Luca Macor.
Simon Rohan-Jones sent a cross in deep that could not be cleared by the Wanderers thanks to Cale Brown.
James headed the ball down from the bounce and fed in teammate Macor to drive home 2-0.
Olympic's interim coach, Steve Ujdur, said his side was always dangerous when they got the ball forward.
"We changed our shape. We talked about setting up, sitting back, being defensive and grinding out wins. That's what we really needed to do," he said.
"That top four spot is going to be really tough, just about every game we play has to be a winner."
Saturday results:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.