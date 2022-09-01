Times Past: September 2, 1979

The RSL joined the move against in-fill development near the Australian War Memorial, the front page of The Canberra Times reported on this day.
The president of the league, Mr Bill Keys, said that despite the good intentions of the National Capital Development Commission he felt it could be making a mistake which future generations of Australians would regret.
He was commenting on the proposal to allow medium-density housing on land bounded by Treloar Crescent, Cobby Street and Rosenthal Street in Campbell, adjacent to the war memorial.
"The war memorial is affectionately regarded by Australians as the nation's most cherished and significant building," he said. "We would urge the NCDC not to upset the symmetry of the buffer zone which surrounds Treloar Crescent and protects the war memorial environment.
"Apart from the aesthetic question there are practical considerations like motor-traffic noise which cause concern.
"The memorial currently attracts approximately a million tourists a year and the figure is growing. This creates high density traffic in the area - particularly on ceremonial occasions. The medium density housing proposal would undoubtedly compound the problem."
A group of residents near the war memorial had recently formed the North Campbell Reserve Protection Association and were receiving support from a broader range of Canberra residents wishing to see the area surrounding the war memorial developed as a reserve.
The secretary of the association, Mr Richard Barnard, said that a petition opposing the in-fill proposal for the site would be presented to the Minister for the Capital Territory, Mr Ellicott, before the end of October.
"There is great concern over the encroachment of buildings towards the war memorial," he said. "The memorial is in a spacious setting which we consider appropriate for a building of such importance.
"The long sweep along the parliamentary access, the impressive backdrop and the buffer zone around the memorial are things which should be retained.
"The current proposal to develop the eastern side will cause an imbalance between the eastern and western flanks of the memorial."
