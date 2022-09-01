The Canberra Times

Times Past: September 2, 1979

September 1 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The front page on this day in 1979.

The RSL joined the move against in-fill development near the Australian War Memorial, the front page of The Canberra Times reported on this day.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.