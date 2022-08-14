While it might look like a bicycle, a running frame allows people with cerebral palsy or limited ability to run, often for the first time.
Canberra resident Beke Pyne is a coach for the ACT Now I Can Run program which helps children stretch their legs and hit the pavement, an experience many people take for granted.
"I Can Run ACT was born out of a need to allow kids with cerebral palsy, who didn't have any other avenues for sport, to get together and do something similar that was going to help them out with socialisation, having fun meeting new people, and get them moving," Ms Pyne said.
Her daughter Eireann Wood received her first frame two years ago and is now teaching others about the joys of running.
When they first started, the mother and daughter couldn't find anyone else in Canberra who had taken up the sport. That's when they discovered Now I Can Run and decided to start an ACT branch.
Now the group has eight regular members with varying mobility and plans to attend The Canberra Times Fun Run in November.
"Many children with cerebral palsy are not able to get out of a wheelchair and use their legs. Whereas putting them onto a frame runner gives them that freedom because they're fully supported by the frame of the bike and by a chest plate. And also a seat that we can change to support their weight in a way that gives their legs free movement," Ms Pyne said.
"Then they can propel the frame, whether it is a running motion, a hopping motion, or a jumping motion. It gives them that opportunity to get out there and interact."
Ms Pyne is very open about the rush of emotion she experiences whenever a new member uses a running frame for the first time.
"Every time we introduce a child to the framework it makes me cry. Because it's a completely new experience for them," she said.
"It's the first time a lot of them have been able to physically run. It's just it's life-changing for them. For me to see them improve week on week is just the most incredible feeling.
"I can't really put it into words, it's just incredible."
In fact, frame running provides other benefits too and improves the life expectancy and overall health of people with cerebral palsy.
"We know that people with cerebral palsy in particular, have shortened life expectancy because of the fact that they don't get a lot of cardiovascular activity," Ms Pyne said.
Frame Running is now a Paralympic sport. Athletes run on a track in distances ranging from 40 to 5,000 meters against other runners.
The Canberra Times Fun Run will be back on November 6 this year after forced cancellations in previous years due to COVID-19.
For the first time, the event will offer a 21.1km half marathon event on top of the 10km, 5km and 2km kids run.
Participants are able to start fundraising for the charity of their choice. The top charities being chosen at this stage include R U OK?, Lifeline Australia and Make-A-Wish Australia.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
