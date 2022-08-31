Times Past: September 1, 1971

The dramatic scene of carriages of the Melbourne-Adelaide Overland Express train derailed at the Bungaree level crossing, near Ballarat, made the front page on this day in 1971.
Twelve carriages jumped the rails on the Monday night and although rescue workers had to cut into wrecked carriages to free the injured, no one was seriously hurt and 330 passengers proceeded on another train to Adelaide.
In other news, the acting chairman of the Australian Wool Commission, Mr W. J. Vines, said that a postponement of the wool selling season would be considered if "the situation did not improve".
Because of a lack of interest from overseas on the opening day of the Sydney sales, the commission was forced to buy 39 per cent of the wool on offer.
And, in 'the worst disaster in the history of homing-pigeon racing', 20,000 of the birds disappeared, valued at £250,000 (or a whopping AUD $6,675,135.47 today).
The birds vanished during a Midlands race from release points at Durham, Northallerton and Morpeth in the UK and their disappearance was a 'mystery'.
