The Canberra Times

Times Past: September 1, 1971

August 31 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The front page on this day in 1971.

The dramatic scene of carriages of the Melbourne-Adelaide Overland Express train derailed at the Bungaree level crossing, near Ballarat, made the front page on this day in 1971.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.