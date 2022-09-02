Times Past: September 3, 1958

The ''Hammer and Sickle" had flown from the flagpole of Parliament House, the front page reported on this day in 1958.
Joint House Department officials, responsible for the running of the House, first saw the flag flying from the pole above the House of Representatives Chamber at 9am and rushed to haul it down.
The home-made, hand-painted flag had been crudely nailed to the flagpole. Officials believed it was likely a prank rather than anything too sinister.
Canberra police, led by a Detective M. Robinson, took the flag and "started inquiries".
A Joint House official admitted that so far they "had not a clue" as to the identity of the culprit.
Making investigations difficult was the fact dozens of workers, as well as House officials and others in the building had access to the roof. Repairs were being done on the roof to stop leaking after recent heavy rain.
