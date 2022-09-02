The Canberra Times

Times Past: September 3, 1958

September 2 2022 - 2:00pm
The front page of The Canberra Times on September 3, 1958.

The ''Hammer and Sickle" had flown from the flagpole of Parliament House, the front page reported on this day in 1958.

