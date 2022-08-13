The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Tuggeranong Vikings set sights on John I Dent Cup after dominant victory

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated August 13 2022 - 9:33am, first published 8:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Lonergan completes a stunning solo try in Saturday's win over Wests. Picture: Elesa Kurtz.

Andrew Robinson has played in some talented Vikings teams throughout the past decade.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.