Andrew Robinson has played in some talented Vikings teams throughout the past decade.
It's a stretch that includes premierships in 2016 and 2018, so the veteran centre is well-placed to assess the current squad's John I Dent Cup aspirations.
After a 55-7 demolition of Wests, Robinson is confident the 2022 Vikings have what it takes to go all the way.
"Today showed what we can build on," Robinson said.
"Every week we are taking those little steps as we need to, building momentum into the finals."
Saturday marked Robinson's 100th first grade game for Vikings, an achievement he celebrated by scoring a double.
Halfback Lachlan Lonergan was superb throughout the contest, steering his side around the park.
The bonus-point victory goes a long way to securing second on the ladder, a key goal for the team.
"It was something we spoke about all week, trying to secure that top-two spot," Robinson said.
"When it comes to finals it's imperative. Having that second chance if needed is vital, there's no other way of putting it."
While Wests started well, they were unable to maintain the intensity and Vikings quickly took control.
Lions coach Marco Cecere acknowledged his side has a long way to go before they can join the competition's elite ranks.
"It's been a tough year," Cecere said. "I look back at a couple of close losses in the first half of the year which really made it tricky.
"We're losing concentration for small periods and the game's getting away from us. It's a bit of inexperience.
"Hopefully we can get some fit guys back, but we've got a lot to work on."
Tuggeranong 55 def Wests 7
Uni-Norths 31 def Gungahlin 21
Canberra 66 def Penrith 0
Tuggeranong 62 def Wests 0
Uni-Norths def Gungahlin via forfeit
Canberra 19 def Penrith 12
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
