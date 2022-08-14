ANU researchers are going to measure the seismic activity caused by the viking clap performed by Raiders fans.
The crowd at the Raiders' game against the St George Illawarra Dragons might be extra loud on Sunday.
The scientists will install a seismometer underneath the stands.
This will pick up both audio waves and waves transmitted into the ground - like when fans stamp their feet.
Leading the research team will be Professor Malcolm Sambridge from the Research School of Earth Science.
"We're hoping to be able to see a footy quake when a try is scored. It's likely to be slightly bigger when the Raiders score," he said.
"It's a general interest project for us, something we are curious to understand. But it's also a fantastic way of connecting with the public and showing them what science can do.
"Measuring these shallow, human induced waves can come in handy when it comes to things like evaluating buildings and roads."
Dr Sambridge said he wanted Canberrans to really put in their all this Sunday.
"We're hoping to record Australia's biggest ever footy quake this time," he said.
"Originally we weren't sure the signal would be strong enough to pick up, but we quickly realised we could clearly see the response to big events during the game."
The idea was inspired by "footquakes" created by humans showing up in seismic signals in Cameroon.
Consistent seismic signals from various sites across the country corresponded with the enthusiastic celebrations of soccer fans after goals were scored during the 2006 African Cup of Nations.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
