ANU earth science professor Malcolm Sambridge to measure seismic activity from Canberra Raiders viking clap during St George Illawarra Dragons clash

By Lanie Tindale
Updated August 14 2022 - 1:51am, first published 1:30am
ANU researchers are going to measure the seismic activity caused by the viking clap performed by Raiders fans.

