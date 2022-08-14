Even without suspended coach Ricky Stuart it was the same old Canberra Raiders, as they refused to win comfortably and their do-or-die clash against St George Illawarra went down to the wire.
Thankfully, they held on to win 24-22 at a wet Canberra Stadium on Sunday after getting out to a 24-12 lead.
You could picture Stuart on his coach at home - following his one-week suspension - chewing his nails as the clock ticked down.
It keeps their NRL finals hopes alive as they need to win all of their remaining games to have any chance of sneaking into the top eight.
They did it without their star prop Joe Tapine (ribs), who could be back next week to bolster their forward pack.
But they do have a couple of concerns with hooker Tom Starling coming off in the final few minutes holding his arm, while co-captain Elliott Whitehead was put on report for a dangerous tackle on Blake Lawrie.
It was a bizarre one and there didn't seem to be much in it, but with the NRL currently cracking down on hip-drop tackles, it could come under scrutiny.
But the Raiders' season remains alive and they head to Newcastle with hope.
They made a brilliant start, forcing a turnover and then turning it into points.
Young hooker Zac Woolford continued his impressive return to the NRL with a nice grubber out of dummy half for World Cup bolter Hudson Young to run onto to open the scoring.
But the Green Machine made a similarly strong start last week against Penrith - only to fall away against the reigning premiers after that.
And they allowed the Dragons straight back into the game after a loose Albert Hopoate carry.
Dragons five-eighth Talatau Amone stepped through some slack Canberra defence for a soft try to level the scores.
Raiders co-captain Elliott Whitehead was wary of his Dragons counterpart Ben Hunt's kicking game during the week and the Dally M favourite didn't take long to show why.
Hunt took advantage of another Raiders error with a 40-20 kick to put the visitors on the attack only for Moses Mbye to put a grubber dead in-goal early in the tackle count.
Then he forced a goal-line dropout with a grubber that eventually led to Amone's second, which came off the back of a Jack Bird offload.
But the Green Machine was able to arrest the momentum and get back on the front foot.
Xavier Savage was back at fullback for the Raiders after a week off and he looked dangerous every time he injected himself into the attacking line.
He was part of a nice move down the left where his pace opened up the room for Jordan Rapana to cross in the corner to level the score.
The Raiders were also able to turn the tide on Hunt's kicking game, Canberra prop Ryan Sutton's charge down bouncing all the way back into the Dragons' in-goal area for Sutton to charge onto and score.
It gave the home side an 18-12 lead at half-time.
Hunt's kicking game then set up another try - sending the restart dead and the Raiders on the attack.
Savage then showed his deft boot, putting in a deft grubber that fooled Dragons winger Mathew Feagai and allowed Albert Hopoate to score.
The game descended into an error-filled armwrestle, with the Raiders unable to put the game to bed.
Then a Hunt 20-40 brought the game back alive.
Savage got ever-so-close to keeping it alive, but the Dragons were able to score in the resulting set with Amone dummying his way over to complete his hat-trick.
Amone then turned provider, throwing a cutout pass for winger Tautau Moga to dive into the corner and make it a nerve-wracking final few minutes for Raiders fans.
Lomax missed the conversion from the sideline, to leave the Green Machine with just a two-point lead.
A Corey Harawira-Naera one-on-one strip helped ease Raiders fans nerves, but a massive Feagai break in the dying seconds had them worried before Kris and Harawira-Naera brought him down to end the Dragons' finals hopes.
The Raiders now travel to Newcastle to face Knights, where they need to win again to keep their top-eight chance alive.
AT A GLANCE
CANBERRA RAIDERS 24 (Hudson Young, Jordan Rapana, Ryan Sutton, Albert Hopoate tries; Jamal Fogarty 3 goals) bt ST GEORGE ILLAWARRA DRAGONS 22 (Talatau Amone 3, Tautau Moga tries; Zac Lomax 3 goals) at Canberra Stadium. Referee: Adam Gee. Crowd: 11,216.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
