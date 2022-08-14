Canberra Airport has been evacuated after five gunshots were fired by a reportedly "calm" gunman.
It is understood the shots were fired at glass windows, and seemingly not aimed at anyone.
The gunman did not resist arrest, and one witness said the bullets did not even break the glass.
People have been evacuated from the airport, several flights have been delayed and other planes are waiting on the tarmac full of passengers waiting to disembark.
A witness has revealed how "courageous" airport crew assisted scared passengers to evacuate.
ACT Policing said they were called to the airport about 1.30pm on Sunday, following reports of gunshots in the main terminal building.
At about 1.30pm, the alleged gunman entered the airport, sat in the departure area near the windows and after about five minutes pulled out a firearm and let off approximately five rounds.
He is now is custody.
During a press conference at the airport, police said there was nothing to indicate the shooter had an employment history or connection to the airport and his motivation was unknown at this time.
"I can say there were no injuries. The male we believe was acting alone and there is no ongoing threat to the community," a police officer said.
"The firearm has been secured and we do not believe there were multiple weapons."
Holder man Vishal Jadha, 32, said he was waiting for his partner to arrive from Adelaide when he heard gunshots.
While rushing downstairs, Mr Jadha said he saw the alleged gunman, who seemed "really calm".
"We were downstairs, so we just helped a couple of the old people to evacuate from the floor," he said.
"We actually saw the guy. Maybe in his 50s, white shirt, goggles, really calm even after the shots. Just standing there.
"He was just wearing his jacket, standing there like a normal person.
"He tried to shoot the glass, but it didn't go through."
Mr Jadha described the airport staff as "really courageous".
He said there were a number of upset people who appeared to be only metres away from the gunman.
"There was some airport crew, they were really courageous, even though he was like, 50 metres away from them," Mr Jadha said.
"They just help everyone to evacuate."
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he had been briefed on the incident.
"I am advised a man has been detained and there is no ongoing threat present," he said.
ABC journalist Louise Milligan said on Twitter that the Qantas lounge was evacuated after shots were fired.
Others took to social media to say they heard gunfire.
ESA confirmed it was at the airport to assist ACT Policing with the incident.
The incident has created chaos and disruption for people taking domestic flights.
Giralang woman Gaye Doolan was meant to depart on a 2.20pm flight to Melbourne, but said she was evacuated from the Qantas business lounge at about 1.30pm.
She said a message came over the lounge, and people were taken downstairs.
Ms Doolan said police were getting information from those who witnessed or heard the alleged shooting.
Canberran Maryanne Burgonyne said she arrived in the city from Melbourne at 1.30pm, and is still on a disembarked plane.
"We were not allowed off the plane due to a security issue. That is all they have told us," she said.
A man said he was disembarking a plane when everyone was hurried back on it.
He said there were two other planes waiting behind his on the tarmac.
More to come.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
