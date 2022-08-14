Belconnen United did something on Sunday they had never done this season.
They took a 1-0 lead against a top two side.
But the experience of their opponents proved too great, as Canberra Olympic won the game 2-1 and further cemented their second place spot on the ladder.
It was United who struck first at O'Connor Enclosed, with Keira Bobbin's floating cross finding the back of the net some 14 minutes into the contest.
Michaela Day had a chance to equalise for Olympic 15 minutes later, after an accidental handball by a Belconnen player resulted in a penalty.
The experienced Olympic midfielder stepped up to the spot, and uncharacteristically sent it straight over the cross bar.
Belconnen coach Scott Conlon said losing centre back Sofia Palywoda early to a hamstring injury, and a red card in the 76th made things difficult for his side.
But as they had not been 1-0 up against them this year, there were positives to take away.
"We lacked a lot of luck today, whether it was decisions from referees or injuries, we didn't get the rub of the green today.
"They're a hard enough team to play when we do have luck.
"When we were leading for as long as we did, even after they had a few chances, it would have been good to see it out."
One of Canberra's best strikers made sure of things in the 55th minute. A second phase play allowed Olivia Gurney to send another cross in and during a scramble in the box, Ash Sykes found the equaliser for Olympic.
Day made no mistake with her next chance in the 77th minute after Belconnen defender Stefanie Lejins took her down on the edge of the box.
The visitors went down to 10, as the referee showed Lejins a yellow card before consulting her assistant and upgrading it to a red card for a professional foul.
Thornton sent her freekick low around the wall and into the bottom righthand corner, allowing Olympic to take the lead 2-1 for the first time in the match.
Olympic coach Nicole Begg said her message at half-time, with the 1-0 scoreline hanging over them, was to execute in crucial areas.
"Luckily we weren't necessarily doing anything too wrong. So it was just about sticking with it," she said.
"it's invaluable having people like that [Day and Sykes] around the squad because of the experience that they bring in, and calmness under pressure is really paramount."
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
