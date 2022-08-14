The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

NPL women: Canberra Olympic's experience 'paramount' to comeback win against Belconnen United

Isobel Cootes
By Isobel Cootes
Updated August 14 2022 - 7:52am, first published 7:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belconnen United's Pearl Tein beats her defenders. Picture: Keegan Carroll

Belconnen United did something on Sunday they had never done this season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isobel Cootes

Isobel Cootes

Journalist

Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.