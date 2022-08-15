The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Inspirational Canberra coach has her players jumping for joy

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
Updated August 15 2022 - 9:28pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coach Eugenie Hickey and player Alyssa Keeffe celebrate a goal in a photograph that has gone viral. Picture: Luke Hickey

It's appropriate that a junior AFL coach who has inspired so much enthusiasm in her players has been captured in a photograph doing just that, the image going viral as sports lovers celebrate its sheer joy.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.