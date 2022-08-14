The Canberra Times

Political point scoring will target RBA's credibility

Gerard Cockburn
By Gerard Cockburn
August 14 2022 - 11:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greens senator Nick McKim. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Political point scoring could cost the Reserve Bank its credibility and cast doubt over its independence to conduct monetary policy.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gerard Cockburn

Gerard Cockburn

Economics Reporter

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.