Alleged Canberra Airport gunman Ali Rachid Ammoun remanded in custody over shooting incident

BF
PB
By Blake Foden, and Peter Brewer
Updated August 15 2022 - 1:32am, first published August 14 2022 - 9:00pm
The alleged gunman accused of opening fire inside the Canberra Airport terminal has been remanded in custody after a failed attempt to exclude a media outlet from his first court appearance.

BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

