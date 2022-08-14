The 63-year-old man who allegedly fired three shots inside the Canberra Airport terminal on Sunday afternoon will face the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday morning charged with firearm offences.
Canberra's airport operations have returned to normal following the dramatic incident, which forced the evacuation of the main building and an intensive police operation.
Police will allege the offender arrived at Canberra Airport at approximately 1.20pm before sitting on seats near the southern check-in desks on the first floor.
Around five minutes later he drew a firearm and fired a number of shots into windows of the building.
Emergency triple zero calls were placed by the public, and AFP airport police stationed within the airport terminal apprehended the man.
No-one was injured during the incident.
Police are yet to establish a motive behind the incident, but ACT Detective Acting Superintendent Dave Craft said on Sunday that it appeared the shots - as many as five in number and which punched holes in the upper windows of the terminal - were not aimed at anyone.
The airport was evacuated shortly after the shooting incident, with parts of the terminal locked down.
Passengers who had boarded planes were stuck on the tarmac for hours before being allowed to disembark.
When police searched the terminal and finally determined there was no further threat, the airport resumed normal operations before 5pm.
