A 63-year-old man who allegedly fired up to five shots inside Canberra's airport check-in area will face court

By Peter Brewer
Updated August 15 2022 - 12:47am, first published August 14 2022 - 9:00pm
The 63-year-old man who allegedly fired three shots inside the Canberra Airport terminal on Sunday afternoon will face the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday morning charged with firearm offences.

