ACT Legislative Assembly estimates hearings halted after COVID breach; Andrew Barr due to appear

By Peter Brewer
Updated August 15 2022 - 12:52am, first published August 14 2022 - 11:00pm
WorkSafe ACT has slapped a prohibition notice on the Legislative Assembly building on London Circuit which will prevent any face-to-face hearings or committee meetings as a result of a failure to undertake risk assessments over the hazards posed by COVID-19.

