WorkSafe ACT has slapped a prohibition notice on the Legislative Assembly building on London Circuit which will prevent any face-to-face hearings or committee meetings as a result of a failure to undertake risk assessments over the hazards posed by COVID-19.
The first of the hearings started on Friday, August 12 at 10am with community groups some were held face-to-face and others were held virtually.
Mask wearing is not mandated in the ACT Legislative Assembly but is highly encouraged.
The hearings would customarily see ACT government ministers and officials face scrutiny over their financial appropriations over a two-week period from from Monday, August 15 to Friday, August 26.
The prohibition notice cites that the Legislative Assembly had not "identified reasonably forseeable risks in the workplace, or implemented adequate control measures in relation to potential and known risks" in the transmission of COVID-19 "without consideration of eliminating the risk ... in preventing contraction of the disease that could cause serious injury or death".
The notice was served on Joy Burch, who is the current Speaker of the ACT Assembly.
WorkSafe found that it had reasonable grounds to find that the Assembly has contravened Section 19 of the Work Health and Safety Act.
It found that the select committee on estimates 2022-23 had not undertaken a risk assessment and not consulted with those workers who "carry out the work for the business or undertaking who are, or are likely to, be directly affected by the activity".
Chief Minister and Treasurer Andrew Barr will be the first government minister to face the estimates committee on Monday at 10.30am. It is not known if this will go ahead.
WorkSafe ACT was unable to be reached for comment.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
