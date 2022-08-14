The speaker of the ACT Legislative Assembly Joy Burch will consider taking action in the Supreme Court against a prohibition notice from WorkSafe ACT, which will prevent estimates hearings from going ahead.
Ms Burch has criticised the issuing of the prohibition notice, saying there were fundamental constitutional issues.
The workplace safety watchdog slapped the prohibition notice on the Legislative Assembly building on London Circuit. It prevents any face-to-face hearings or committee meetings and was placed as a result of a failure to undertake risk assessments over the hazards posed by COVID-19.
Ms Burch told the Assembly on Monday morning that notice had been issued following a disagreement between a government minister and the select committee on estimates about whether officials could attend the hearing remotely.
"I understand that it was against this background and acting on a complaint, work safety inspectors were dispatched to the Assembly precincts and the prohibition order was subsequently issued by WorkSafe," Mr Burch said.
Ms Burch wrote to the territory's Work Health and Safety Commissioner Jacqueline Aguis saying the proposition was "entirely without merit" and that this was a matter of "deep constitutional significance".
"The action taken by you cuts directly across the separation of powers between the legislative and executive arms of government, and, on its face, seeks to upend the exclusive cognisance of the Assembly to exercise control over its proceedings," Ms Burch wrote.
"Setting aside issues relating to parliamentary privilege and the appropriate separation of powers, there are a number of technical and merits issues that arise in connection with the way in which the relevant powers under the WHS Act have been exercised and the terms of the notice itself.
"While the WHS commissioner fulfils important regulatory functions, these functions do not take precedence over the effective performance of the Assembly's legislative, representative and accountability functions.
"The terms of the notice are profoundly misconceived as a matter of law, represent a grave threat to the privileges of the Assembly, and could quite possibly amount to a contempt of the Assembly".
In the letter, Ms Burch said she would be "duty bound" to consider taking action in the Supreme Court if the notice was not withdrawn by 10.15am.
Ms Burch said she had not received a response by that time.
WorkSafe would not comment on the letter or statements by Ms Burch.
The first of the estimates hearings started on Friday with community groups. Some were held face-to-face and others were held virtually.
The hearings would customarily see ACT government ministers and officials face scrutiny over their financial appropriations over a two-week period from Monday, August 15 to Friday, August 26.
Chief Minister Andrew Barr was the first government minister due to appear from 10.30am on Monday. It is not known when estimates will resume.
The prohibition notice cites that the Legislative Assembly had not "identified reasonably foreseeable risks in the workplace, or implemented adequate control measures in relation to potential and known risks" in the transmission of COVID-19 "without consideration of eliminating the risk ... in preventing contraction of the disease that could cause serious injury or death".
WorkSafe found that it had reasonable grounds to find the Assembly has contravened Section 19 of the Work Health and Safety Act.
It found that the select committee on estimates 2022-23 had not undertaken a risk assessment and not consulted with those workers who "carry out the work for the business or undertaking who are, or are likely to, be directly affected by the activity".
Estimate and annual report hearings have previously been held remotely due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
