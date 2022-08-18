The Canberra Times
Litbits: What's on in the Canberra literary scene from August 20, 2022

By Ron Cerabona
August 18 2022 - 2:00am
Author events

August 20: At the National Gallery of Australia at 2pm in the ACT Poetry Month Showcase, poetry as a political act takes the stage with Andrew Cox, Zhi Yi Cham, Melinda Smith, and Jeanine Leane. $5 suggested donation. nga.gov.au.

Local News

