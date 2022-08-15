A push from the ACT opposition to oust the territory's Chief Minister has failed, with Andrew Barr surviving a no-confidence motion in the Legislative Assembly on Monday morning.
Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee gave notice of the no-confidence motion earlier this month, after it was revealed the Greens would seek to amend the budget on the floor of the Assembly.
The Greens will vote against a $41 million allocation to the territory's horse racing industry, with party leader Shane Rattenbury saying he would prefer the money to be given to public housing, homelessness support or climate change adaption.
Ms Lee said the Greens' position meant the Chief Minister was unable to guarantee supply.
"This fractured Labor-Greens government is falling apart with ministers indicating they will be voting against their own government," she said.
"The ability to pass the budget and guarantee supply is the most fundamental duty of government; without the ability to do so, the ACT Labor-Greens government literally cannot function."
But the opposition was blasted by Labor and Greens members of the Assembly.
Mr Barr called the motion "petty and pointless". The Chief Minister spoke only briefly on the motion, saying the Assembly should not waste its time on the "shallow and superficial motion".
"There is no basis for it ... it has no chance of succeeding," he said.
"To be clear, the Greens party have not threatened to block supply nor have they lost confidence in the government of which they are a part of."
Mr Rattenbury said the Greens had confidence in the Chief Minister and said the government was functioning well despite differences that sometimes arose.
"We have a government made up of two different political parties ... we have disagreements, and sometimes we formally don't support the others' positions," he said.
"No one wants or expects the government to dissolve just because the two parties disagree on any singular issue."
There was a special sitting called on Monday morning to debate the motion. At least a week's notice is required before the Assembly can consider a motion of no-confidence in a chief minister.
Mr Barr has previously survived a no-confidence motion brought by then opposition leader Alistair Coe in 2017, when the Liberals said the Assembly had lost confidence in the Chief Minister "due to the government's engagement in corrupt decisions".
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
