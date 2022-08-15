The Canberra Times
Andrew Barr survives no-confidence motion from Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
Updated August 15 2022 - 12:17am, first published 12:15am
A push from the ACT opposition to oust the territory's Chief Minister has failed, with Andrew Barr surviving a no-confidence motion in the Legislative Assembly on Monday morning.

