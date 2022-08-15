Reasons to study public health

The public health field is critical in preventing diseases, promoting health, and empowering individuals to manage disabilities and illnesses.



If you would like to make an impact in the health sector, here are a few reasons to consider studying public health.

Job security

The need for public health professionals is always growing.



A graduate certificate in public health will help you find prospects without much trouble. The unemployment rate for public health workers has always been low. Most graduates secure their dream jobs shortly after college.



As the benefits of public health programs continue to increase in popularity, the demand for professionals also increases.



Taking on an internship while you are still in school increases your chances of securing employment.

Global impact

In addition to leaving a mark at your local community level, you also get the chance to participate in global policy initiatives.



You can guide international programs and public policies that seek to improve health.



In some fields of public health, you can take advantage of data to learn about trends and develop plans that reduce health-related concerns in specific regions.



You can use reports to initiate changes through international organisations that have an impact.

Opportunities to help others

Many public health workers get the chance to improve the health and well-being of others in the communities. It is one of the most fulfilling sectors if you are passionate about helping your local community, and puts you in positions where you get to interact with the community in a direct capacity.



As a public health worker, you are also responsible for educating the general public and raising awareness about health issues.



At the community level, you can track statistical data to identify local health problems and support the people.

Occupational diversity

Public health professionals can create policies, analyse health statistics, develop health care programs, and educate communities on how to stay healthy.



In addition to the variety of jobs, public health workers can choose to work in schools, governments, or private companies. International and local organisations also need public health professionals.

Working in a small organisation will be responsible for many types of tasks.



For example, if you worked as a homeless shelter health manager, your responsibilities include financing, scheduling test events with your local health department, and training staff.



You may also be responsible for coordinating meetings.

If you work with an institution of higher learning, you may research to help the community. You could come up with emergency response plans to serve the locals.



If you want to change departments or jobs every few years, you can also find a public health role in rotation by working for a government agency.



You can move from an entry-level position as a community health educator to a managerial position in no time.

Quick entry into the medical world

Most careers in the medical field demand lots of training. Dentists and doctors have to go to graduate school for years. They may need a master's degree to stay competitive.



Audiologists and pharmacists require extensive training as well.

If you plan on entering the medical world, consider exploring public health to get a feel for the industry. You get to work in the medical field without spending half a decade in medical school.



A master's degree in public health allows you to get into the industry without causing much disruption to your life. Some universities offer fully online programs. You can organise internships around your schedule.

Focus on social justice

Most medical students demonstrate a commitment to social justice both in and out of the classroom. When pursuing a degree in public health, you will learn about the historical effects on modern outcomes and the structural determinants of health.



You can learn how public health programs are enacted in different communities.

This information empowers you to pursue social justice, and helps you to understand the disparities in healthcare and the impact of modern medical ethics.



If you are passionate about impacting your community in a specific way, public health is a fantastic field to pursue, as there is always something valuable to learn.

If you're interested in a career in public health, there are plenty of reasons to pursue a degree. The career path is fulfilling and easier to navigate than most options in the medical industry. The job prospects are high, and you will enjoy plenty of diversity.

