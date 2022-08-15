The Canberra Times
Home/News/Economics
Opinion

From nationalising banks under Ben Chifley, a royal commission, to Jim Chalmers Reserve Bank review, we've come a long way on banking

By Bob Crawshaw
August 15 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Seventy-five years ago this week, prime minister Ben Chifley issued a 42-word press statement that told Australians his Labor government would nationalise Australia's private banks. It was among Chifley's most significant announcements and perhaps his gravest miscalculation.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Economics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.