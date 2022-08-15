Twenty-two thousand bank employees in branches around the country provided banking services to one in five Australians. Hidden behind the prime minister's abrupt announcement was a monumental undertaking. The government would nationalise the banking industry and make the Commonwealth Bank a monopoly. The bank would be unique in the English-speaking world because it would be both a central bank and a provider of services to the public. There was no Australian precedent for such a bold measure and few international examples outside the Soviet bloc. Furthermore, no one including Chifley knew how this would work. Yet after a boisterous passage through Parliament, the idea was law by Christmas.