Seven Canberra artists from the Art Society of Canberra are exhibiting works in acrylics, oils and watercolour depicting landscapes, fauna and still life works. The artists in the group are John Bosler, Annette Rennie, Trish Dillon, Edwina Walsh, Gay Mouat, Louise Emmett and Irena Zarebski. A Moment in Time is on at Kyeema Gallery, Hall, until September 18. The exhibition will be opened by Jen Seyderhelm on Saturday August 20 at 5.30pm, with an additional presentation on Arts in the ACT by Jo Clay, MLA. Regular gallery hours are Thursday to Monday, 10.30am to 4pm. To book call (02) 6230 2022. See: capitalwines.com.au/kyeema-gallery.
Vee Malnar's The Mother Expectation explores the experience of mothers and children in domestic situations. She takes photographs as a starting point, and works from those to create a painting. The subject, the mother, is central to the theme. Where once she operated more as a self-centred being, by becoming a mother she now devotes most of her time to her children. In Reconstructed Landscapes, Emilio Cresciani presents slides he took from the national parks after the 2020 fires, cut into different shapes and sizes and arranged into abstract compositions. In 2020 Australia was burning. Eva van Gorsel and Manuel Pfeiffer's Into the Forest aims to raise awareness of the role our forests have. And in Conversations with My-Self and Others, Lisa Stonham explores and exaggerates the tiny perfect moments a more isolated and contemplative existence led her to appreciate. She captures ephemeral and impressionistic moments within the context of the everyday. These colour-driven abstractions engage with the temporal nature of light and physical space. Exhibitions are on until September 4, 2022. See: m16artspace.com.au.
The multi award-winning hit musical Girl From The North Country by Conor McPherson features music and lyrics by Bob Dylan including Hurricane and Like a Rolling Stone. Travel back to 1934 Minnesota, where a group of wanderers cross paths at a guesthouse at a turning point in their lives. It stars Lisa McCune and will be on at the Canberra Theatre from August 25 to September 3, various dates and times. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Written and directed by Dylan Van Den Berg (his directorial debut), Ngadjung is an environmental drama set in a scarily imaginable future, right here on Ngunnawal Country. It's Belco Arts' first commissioned work and will be on at the Belconnen Arts Centre, various dates until August 27. See: belcoarts.com.au.
Director Alfred Hitchcock's first Hollywood film (PG, 130 minutes) was this 1940 adaptation of Daphne du Maurier's bestselling novel, produced by David Selznick. The heroine (Joan Fontaine) marries the mysterious, wealthy widower Maxim de Winter (Laurence Olivier) but when they return to Manderley, his family estate, it feels haunted by the spirit of his previous wife, Rebecca. Australian actress Judith Anderson plays the manipulative housekeeper Mrs Danvers. This Canberra International Film Festival screening at Arc Cinema, National Film and Sound Archive, on Friday August 26 at 7.30pm will be introduced by Anderson biographer Professor Desley Deacon. See: nfsa.gov.au.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
