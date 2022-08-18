Vee Malnar's The Mother Expectation explores the experience of mothers and children in domestic situations. She takes photographs as a starting point, and works from those to create a painting. The subject, the mother, is central to the theme. Where once she operated more as a self-centred being, by becoming a mother she now devotes most of her time to her children. In Reconstructed Landscapes, Emilio Cresciani presents slides he took from the national parks after the 2020 fires, cut into different shapes and sizes and arranged into abstract compositions. In 2020 Australia was burning. Eva van Gorsel and Manuel Pfeiffer's Into the Forest aims to raise awareness of the role our forests have. And in Conversations with My-Self and Others, Lisa Stonham explores and exaggerates the tiny perfect moments a more isolated and contemplative existence led her to appreciate. She captures ephemeral and impressionistic moments within the context of the everyday. These colour-driven abstractions engage with the temporal nature of light and physical space. Exhibitions are on until September 4, 2022. See: m16artspace.com.au.