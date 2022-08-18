The Canberra Times
Home/What's On/Visual art

Capital Life: What's on in the Canberra arts scene from August 20, 2022

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
August 18 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Boslert is among the artists exhibiting at Kyeema Gallery, Hall. Picture: Supplied

A Moment in Time

Seven Canberra artists from the Art Society of Canberra are exhibiting works in acrylics, oils and watercolour depicting landscapes, fauna and still life works. The artists in the group are John Bosler, Annette Rennie, Trish Dillon, Edwina Walsh, Gay Mouat, Louise Emmett and Irena Zarebski. A Moment in Time is on at Kyeema Gallery, Hall, until September 18. The exhibition will be opened by Jen Seyderhelm on Saturday August 20 at 5.30pm, with an additional presentation on Arts in the ACT by Jo Clay, MLA. Regular gallery hours are Thursday to Monday, 10.30am to 4pm. To book call (02) 6230 2022. See: capitalwines.com.au/kyeema-gallery.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

More from Visual art
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.