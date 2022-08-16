Like many, Linda doesn't get Trump's appeal: "I am totally mystified by the cult of Trump who clearly are not troubled by his incessant and obvious lies, his bigotry (a bonus for white nationalists), his misogyny, his desire to be the dictator who destroys democracy, and his corrupt, cheating, criminal behaviour. There are enough non-cultists who can remember and think for themselves to keep him from getting enough votes. Sadly, his minions are currently working to manipulate the electoral system in swing states. Obama didn't think Trump could do irreparable damage in four or eight years. Clearly he can and did. I still don't believe he will ever be president again. I do love the Echidna and appreciate this opportunity to have a say. Thanks." Thank you, Linda, for contributing.