The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Stephen Byron says Canberra airport offering counselling, to review shooting incident

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated August 15 2022 - 4:55am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Byron on the alleged shooting at Canberra Airport

The head of Canberra Airport is pleased with the way police and airport staff dealt with what he called a "terrifying incident" on Sunday afternoon.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.