The head of Canberra Airport is pleased with the way police and airport staff dealt with what he called a "terrifying incident" on Sunday afternoon.
A 63-year-old NSW man has been charged with recklessly discharging a firearm at a building, unlawfully possessing a firearm, and unlawfully discharging loaded arms in an act that caused another person to reasonably fear for their safety. He has not entered pleas.
Chief executive Stephen Byron said counselling was available for members of the public who may have witnessed the incident when several shots were fired within the terminal.
There would be a review of the way the incident itself was handled but no over-arching look at security in general at the airport.
"In terms of a wider review of security, there's nothing glaring at all but that'll be a matter for the Australian government and the Australian Federal Police to assess in the coming weeks and months," he said.
"I'm very pleased that the AFP responded as promptly and efficiently as they did," Mr Byron said on Monday morning. The terminal was operating normally as he spoke.
He said the Australian Federal Police officers who patrol the terminal were trained for an "armed offender incident".
"They are trained for that incident. It's been identified as a risk in all the training and the measures cut in and were effective," he said.
"I'm pleased that the terminal was then evacuated and before operations commenced, the AFP conducted a full sweep of the terminal and a full review and risk assessment."
He did not elaborate on how the alleged offender was disarmed.
Three bullet holes remain in the shattered glass high up on an external window of the public side of security by the check-in desks.
They would be covered with film and then replaced.
Planes that arrived on Sunday were held on the tarmac and nobody was allowed to disembark. Planes about to depart were also held until the all-clear was signalled. The delay was just over two hours.
"So, all in all, I do think the incident was handled exceptionally well by all the people. I think the measures that were in place were entirely appropriate and effective. I think the collaboration between the teams was also a key part of the way in which it was managed," Mr Byron said.
Separate businesses - the airport staff, airlines and shops and restaurants - were offering counselling to staff. Mr Byron said that members of the public could get in touch with the airport if they felt they had been traumatised.
"For the public that might have been traumatised by what was certainly a terrifying event, we're asking if they want to come forward and contact us," he said. "We'll make sure that we are there to help."
"It's important the public have got the confidence and the comfort that the airport is reopened in a way that is safe and secure for them to travel, and I think all of the teams - the airlines and the security screening people and the AFP - did an exceptional job."
"As always, there'll be a review of the actual incident itself and the way in which that played out and each party responded - so that'll be a normal part of the process.
"There have been no changes," he told journalists. "You're standing here in the public area of the terminal just as you would be in any terminal around Australia or around the world. There is a police presence in place and the travelling public are moving through in a calm and relaxed manner."
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
