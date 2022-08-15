The ACT has recorded its lowest number of new coronavirus cases in a single day this year, with just 287 cases reported.
While reported cases on Mondays are often lower as a result of fewer people getting tested on the weekend, the seven-day averages have also been trending down recently.
On the latest figures, there were 2429 active cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Monday, down from 2749 active cases on Friday.
There were 135 people in hospital at the time of the latest report, with two people in intensive care and one requiring ventilation.
Of the 287 new cases, 156 were detected by the PCR test and 131 by the rapid test.
It continues a trend of falling case numbers, suggesting the winter peak has passed.
There was an average of 500 cases last week compared to around 600 or 700 in the week prior.
Friday marked 12 months since the ACT went into a snap lockdown when the first case was discovered in more than a year.
On August 12, 2021, Canberrans learned they would enter a seven-day lockdown after a young man tested positive for coronavirus.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
