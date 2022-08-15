The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra COVID numbers hit new low for 2022, 135 people in hospital

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
Updated August 15 2022 - 2:42am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The ACT has recorded its lowest number of new coronavirus cases in a single day this year, with just 287 cases reported.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.