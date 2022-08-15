A 29-year-old man has been accused of driving at officers during a police chase on Sunday, when he was also allegedly seen driving erratically and on footpaths in the Tuggeranong area.
Jackson Cory Allred appeared in the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday, charged with two counts of driving at police and single charges of failing to stop for police, dangerous driving, drug-driving, driving with false plates and driving while disqualified.
He was also charged with possessing an offensive weapon and possessing stolen property, after a police search of the car he was allegedly driving found a Taser and "large amount of suspected stolen property" that included power tools.
Allred was allegedly seen by a member of the public driving a silver Audi on footpaths in Chisholm on Sunday afternoon. Police officers who responded to the call located the car in Monash.
The 29-year-old allegedly failed to stop for police before driving erratically though several suburbs.
A pursuit was initiated and after police attempted to deploy stop sticks, Allred allegedly drove at two officers.
Allred also allegedly drove on the wrong side of the Monaro Highway at oncoming traffic before he was arrested in Gowrie and transferred to hospital for evaluation.
In court, defence lawyer Peter Bevan did not apply for Allred to be granted bail and magistrate Robert Cook accordingly remanded the man in custody.
The 29-year-old, who was on parole at the time, will go before the Sentence Administration Board on Tuesday after allegedly violating the conditions of his release.
He is due to appear in the Magistrates Court again on August 25.
Police are asking anyone who has dash-cam footage of the silver Audi driving erratically on Sunday to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website, and quote reference number 7187231.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
