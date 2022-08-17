The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Our pick of what's on this weekend, August 19-21: Prada Clutch, Eireborne and a cello-piano concert are on

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
August 17 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prada Clutch and company are coming. Picture: Supplied

1 Prada Clutch: Australia's six-foot something songstress Prada Clutch and her "girls" pay tribute to the history of Australian drag - in concert. Revisit the good ol' days with Les Girls in the 1960s, sing along to classic disco hits and sashay into today with a celebration of chart-topping music icons that have inspired drag performers around the world with these seven performers strutting their stuff on stage. The Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre, Saturday, August 20 at 8pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.