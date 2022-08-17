1 Prada Clutch: Australia's six-foot something songstress Prada Clutch and her "girls" pay tribute to the history of Australian drag - in concert. Revisit the good ol' days with Les Girls in the 1960s, sing along to classic disco hits and sashay into today with a celebration of chart-topping music icons that have inspired drag performers around the world with these seven performers strutting their stuff on stage. The Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre, Saturday, August 20 at 8pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au
2 The Australian Tenors: The tenors - Murray Mayday, John Donohoe, Matthew Reardon and Michael Butchard - under their musical director Glenn Amer will perform with guest soprano Clarissa Spata from Opera Australia at the Canberra Theatre on Sunday, August 21 at 2pm. The program will include opera arias such as Nessun Dorma, show tunes from musicals such as Man of La Mancha and Les Miserables and duets from Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera and Bizet's The Pearl Fishers. Handel's Hallelujah Chorus and Neapolitan songs will also be performed. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au
3 The Resilience Project: At the Canberra Theatre on Sunday, August 21 at 7pm, Hugh van Cuylenburg, author of The Resilience Project: Finding Happiness Through Gratitude, Empathy and Mindfulness and Let Go: it's time for us to let go of shame, expectation and our addiction to social media will speak, teaching simple and practical evidence-based mental health strategies to build resilience and happiness. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au
4 Eireborne: On Saturday, August 20 at the Canberra Theatre at 7.30pm, Eireborne brings their rock-show production with a contemporary twist, fusing Irish dance, tap rhythms and beats, resulting in a stunningly new experience with a raw and traditional Irish flavour. The show features 15 Irish dancers from International Irish shows such as Lord of the Dance and Riverdance filling the stage. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au
5 Concert: Cellist and composer David Pereira and pianist Andrew Rumsey, present a program starting with Beach's Romance, and the Franck Sonata in A major. These will be followed by a series of Australian works, including some world premieres composed especially for the event. Among the composers and works are Alicia Grant's Night Spell, Elena Kats-Chernin's Blue Silence, Sally Greenaway's Dawn of Evening, Matthew Hindson's Jungle Fever and Kenneth Lampl's Mirrored from Far Away. It's on at the home of Bill McIntyre and Libby Hewson, 17 Astelia Place, Rivett. Bookings: eventbrite.com.au
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
