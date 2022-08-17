2 The Australian Tenors: The tenors - Murray Mayday, John Donohoe, Matthew Reardon and Michael Butchard - under their musical director Glenn Amer will perform with guest soprano Clarissa Spata from Opera Australia at the Canberra Theatre on Sunday, August 21 at 2pm. The program will include opera arias such as Nessun Dorma, show tunes from musicals such as Man of La Mancha and Les Miserables and duets from Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera and Bizet's The Pearl Fishers. Handel's Hallelujah Chorus and Neapolitan songs will also be performed. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au