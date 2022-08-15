Live pro wrestling this Saturday in Belco

It's being billed as "great, affordable, family friendly action". And it's wrestling. The kids will love it.
ICW: Canberra presents Insanity at the Belconnen Community Centre on Saturday. Doors open at 5.30pm. The show starts at 6pm and ends at 8.30pm.
All ages are welcome. Tickets are $5 for kids or $10 for adults.
There will be tickets at the door if not sold out online first at https://events.humanitix.com/
