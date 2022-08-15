The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Scott Morrison's 'it's not my job' mantra turned on its head with secret ministerial appointments

By Zoë Wundenberg
August 15 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

We've all had a boss who was a little overbearing, micro-managing, untrusting. You know the type.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.