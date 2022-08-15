An alleged outlaw motorcycle gang member is behind bars after being accused of an aggravated burglary, during which he said to have choked and threatened to kill a man with knife.
Ashley Brian Figura, 28, appeared in the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday, charged with aggravated burglary, possessing an offensive weapon with intent, threating to kill another person, choking another person, and two driving charges.
On Saturday, the Page man allegedly went to his girlfriend's apartment in Braddon, where they got into a verbal altercation and Figura threw a lighter at her forehead and told her to "f--- off".
The ex-partner of the girlfriend's best friend was inside a nearby unit and soon after allegedly heard someone banging on his door.
The man opened the door to Figura, who was allegedly holding a silver hunting knife and entering the unit.
Figura then allegedly choked the man and then told him he was going to be stabbed and that he was going to die.
Court documents state Figura's girlfriend then stood in between the two men as the 28-year-old accidently cut his own hand and eventually left the unit.
Figura, standing on a public footpath, told the man, who was standing on his balcony, that he was going to organise for members of the Comanchero outlaw motorcycle gang to carry out a home invasion and that he would kill him and his family.
The 28-year-old then allegedly punched the man's car window and left.
Police, who were later called to the address, allegedly saw a "continuous trail of blood droplets starting at the front entry door to the unit complex ... and continue[ing] to the front door of [the] unit".
Officers later arrested Figura at his home in Page.
In court, Legal Aid duty lawyer Jeremy Banwell said Figura was recently the victim of a "violent assault" that injured his back and "limited [his] mobility" to the point he may not be capable of what was alleged.
Mr Banwell said Figura was the "victim of violence" and the man he was accused of choking and threatening was in fact "the aggressor".
Figura did not enter any pleas, but the court heard he denied having a knife and said he was given permission to enter the house.
Prosecutor Hannah Lee opposed bail, telling the court he had a "significant history of violent offences" and was an "alleged outlaw motorcycle gang member".
Magistrate Robert Cook refused Figura bail, remanding him in custody until his next scheduled court date on September 5.
Figura, who was on parole and had a year left of a previous sentence, is also due before the Sentence Administration Board on Tuesday after allegedly violating the conditions of his release.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
