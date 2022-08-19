It is not often in modern Australia that an individual can claim to have helped establish a school, especially in the nation's capital, but Patricia Morton, who has died aged 70, can claim this legacy.
Morton was one of a group of committed young women who, in 1980, working collectively, chipped away at the education establishment to create an alternative opportunity to the mainstream for the education of their children. Their vision and determination led to the setting up of the Canberra Montessori School, now located in Weston Creek and very much part of the rich Canberra education tapestry.
In 1980, as a young and energetic mother of two children under the age of four, Tricia Morton was already familiar with the work of Maria Montessori who, in the early years of the 20th century, created an enduring education philosophy based on her observations of early childhood learning, a philosophy that focused on the needs of the child, not the adults. The Montessori Method, centred on exquisitely designed and presented educational equipment, a tailored and ordered environment and a deep respect for the child, struck a chord with parents and teachers alike and quickly spread from Montessori's country of origin, Italy, to be a global phenomenon.
Today, as governments in countries like Australia finally start to recognise the national and individual benefits of structured early childhood education covering those highly formative first six years of life, Montessori's approach demonstrates what can be done. But in 1980, such recognition was limited and the few Montessori schools in Australia at that time had all been established and managed by parent communities.
Tricia Morton responded to an advertisement placed in The Canberra Times calling for interested parents to attend a public meeting to discuss the establishment of a Montessori preschool in Canberra. She was quick to respond and equally quick to volunteer for the organising committee, a role she fulfilled for the next three years as the fledgling school found its feet, located premises for northside and southside preschool classrooms, employed trained Montessori classroom directors and negotiated the hurdles of the government education bureaucracy.
At the same time, this group also lobbied to establish the government Montessori program still operating at Yarralumla. Tricia epitomised the values of a group of people concerned about their own children's education, but who also cared deeply about the wider society.
The presence of the school today, forty years on, in attractive purpose-built premises in Holder, is testament to the vision and determination of Tricia and her fellow parents on that first organising committee.
Although British, Patricia Morton was born in Amman in Jordan on October 19, 1951. Her father, Alex Morton, was on posting with the RAF and had married her mother, Brenda Russell, already a single mother, in England in 1947. Tricia was the third child in the family which over time grew to include a new step-father and nine children. Her childhood was not easy. In 1965, when Tricia was 14, all the children were placed temporarily into care. Tricia never went home again. She was first moved from care into the boarding house of the high school in Bridlington she attended and then, recognising the opportunities, elected to remain there to complete her secondary education before moving to take a geology degree at Durham University.
Tricia's life trajectory changed significantly when in a 1972 petrology practical class, she met Richard Arculus, a geology graduate who was working on his doctoral thesis at Durham and also tutoring the occasional undergraduate class. In a whirlwind romance, the young couple married on July 4, 1973 and emigrated to the USA the following month where Richard was to take up a post-doctoral fellowship at the Carnegie Institution of Washington, the first of many research roles in his career as a volcanologist.
By the time the young couple were in Canberra in 1980, Tricia had supported Richard in his work in several places across the US and on to Australia, often being the single mum at home while Richard's research took him to remote places for weeks and months at a time, both at sea and on land. Their son Stephen was born in 1977, their daughter Jenny in 1979 and their youngest Robert in 1983.
By the early 1990s, after another posting in the US, the family was back in Australia at the university in Armidale, and Tricia completed studies begun in America and gained a graduate diploma in education. Her first post was to a small, two-teacher school at Kingstown, 60 kilometres west of Armidale.
They moved back to Canberra in 1994 and Tricia obtained a full-time position as a primary teacher, taking kindergarten, grade 1 and grade 2 classes over the next ten years at schools around the ACT, including Mawson, Narrabundah, Turner, Red Hill and Lyneham.
She was a dedicated, highly disciplined teacher with sound teaching practices. Given her own background, her personal crusade was to provide each student with the best education she could, especially the less privileged ones.
She retired from teaching in 2007 and devoted a considerable portion of her passion, energies and concern to volunteering, especially at the Australian National Botanic Gardens, and to birdwatching - a natural extension of her role with the Gardens.
Long distance, multi-day hiking also became a post-retirement interest before she was inflicted with cancer in 2019, and Tricia and Richard, often with friends, walked many of the great trails in Australia, New Zealand and Europe. Further walks in Australia had been planned.
Highly intelligent, deeply committed to her many causes, and with a reservoir of energy that her family and friends could only wonder at, Tricia strove for and achieved many life goals in her three score years and ten and has left many legacies, including the enduring presence of Montessori education in Canberra.
Tricia Morton is survived by her husband Richard Arculus and their children Stephen, Jenny and Robert, her two grandchildren Karl and Alexandra, as well as seven of her eight siblings in the UK.
