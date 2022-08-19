Although British, Patricia Morton was born in Amman in Jordan on October 19, 1951. Her father, Alex Morton, was on posting with the RAF and had married her mother, Brenda Russell, already a single mother, in England in 1947. Tricia was the third child in the family which over time grew to include a new step-father and nine children. Her childhood was not easy. In 1965, when Tricia was 14, all the children were placed temporarily into care. Tricia never went home again. She was first moved from care into the boarding house of the high school in Bridlington she attended and then, recognising the opportunities, elected to remain there to complete her secondary education before moving to take a geology degree at Durham University.