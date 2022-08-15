The notion a prime minister is simply the first among equals in cabinet has been a cornerstone of the Westminster system since Sir Robert Walpole formed his first government 301 years ago in 1721.
Prime ministers have no special prerogatives or powers. They cannot be compared to presidents, autocrats, dictators or monarchs. They only hold office by virtue of the confidence of their colleagues. Those colleagues can, and in Australia frequently do, replace them.
This credo, which goes hand-in-hand with the equally long-standing principle of ministerial responsibility, is fundamental to establishing trust in the government by the governed.
Ever since Federation, Australians have trusted the members of their parliaments, which have historically been dominated by competing parties representing sectional interests on the three-century-old British model, to be open about who's in charge and who is responsible for what.
The idea someone has been secretly influencing key government decisions has been unthinkable.
That could be one of the reasons why, having had himself sworn in, not only as the supplementary health and finance minister during the early stages of the pandemic, but also as the joint resources minister during 2021, Scott Morrison kept this secret.
If he had thought for a moment such appointments, in two out of the three instances made without the knowledge of the existing ministers, would have passed his famous "pub test" then there would have been nothing to hide.
The allocation of additional ministerial responsibilities to existing cabinet members is, as the Governor-General was at pains to point out on Monday, not unusual and requires neither pomp nor ceremony. It usually occurs when a minister steps down, as was the case with Christian Porter, or is dismissed.
The long established practice has been that when such changes are made they are announced to the Parliament and the public. What sets Mr Morrison's actions apart is that nobody had stepped down or been sacked and that his additional powers were not made public.
While, given the nature of the crisis Australia was facing in March 2020, and the dramatic news at least one cabinet minister - Peter Dutton - had already come down with COVID-19, Mr Morrison's snap decision to have himself sworn in as an alternate health minister is defensible, being sworn in as both the finance minister and the resources minister demands an explanation.
Those power grabs, which Barnaby Joyce has rightly described as "presidential", are all the more remarkable for being carried out without the knowledge or consent of the two incumbents.
At least the then-health minister, Greg Hunt, was aware of what was being done and agreed with the need to provide some ministerial back-up.
Mr Cormann apparently would not have known his authority had been compromised until the news broke over the weekend. The former resources minister, Nationals MP Keith Pitt, only found out about the change when Mr Morrison personally intervened to block a petroleum exploration licence off the NSW Central Coast last year.
Given the background, that intervention warrants further investigation as part of the probe into the legality of Mr Morrison's actions Mr Albanese has called. It is possible that in blocking the licence the former PM has opened the door for a costly legal challenge.
What appears to have been, at the very least, an act of monumental hubris could have a very long tail.
