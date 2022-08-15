Police officers rescue kittens from flooding drain

We have a lot to thank our police for - if they're not arresting an alleged gunman at the Canberra Airport, they are rescuing kittens stuck in floodwaters.
Over the weekend, ACT Policing posted about officers from Belconnen Police Station who recently went above and beyond.
Advertisement
The officers last Thursday rescued a couple of kittens from the rapidly flowing waters of a storm water drain after all the heavy rain.
The kittens have since been safely re-homed with their "fur-ever" family, thanks to a member of the public.
Good job everyone.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.