Police officers rescue kittens from flooding drain

Updated August 15 2022 - 6:17am, first published 6:00am
ACT Policing posted this adorable photo post-rescue. Picture: Facebook

We have a lot to thank our police for - if they're not arresting an alleged gunman at the Canberra Airport, they are rescuing kittens stuck in floodwaters.

