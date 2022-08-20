In the Ranges and the Autumn chill series of slip cast cylindrical vessels, the surface is decorated with images of branches denuded of leaves depicted against a suggestion of mountains and darkening skies. A lone bird provides a recurring motif. These images, taken from the artist's photographs, are digitally manipulated before being translated into decals that are fused by high temperature firings onto the surface of each pot. The resulting painterly effect evokes the atmosphere of a misty landscape informed by an Asian aesthetic sensibility. The three vessels in the Crossed off series also seem to suggest an Asian influence with their gold linear designs in blocks providing eye-catching decoration on their dark surfaces. However, in the Dark Forest series of slipware, the use of an all-over design of red/brown foliage against a dark porcelain body is so subtle as to be barely perceptible.