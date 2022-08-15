Right now, without any legislative changes, our new government can alleviate the suffering of thousands. These people continue to be separated from their partners and family members due to a ministerial directive that deprioritises family reunion applications of permanent residents who arrived in Australia by boat over a decade ago. We could ensure family reunion for those in crisis is more easily attained but there is also space for additional places, when there is great need. Since 2014, the Australian government have continued to block resettlement of refugees to Australia through UNHCR if they registered in Indonesia. This ban in resettlement continues to reduce resettlement options for refugees, including approximately 7,000 refugees from Afghanistan currently waiting in Indonesia. With no prospect of returning to Afghanistan, the Australian government can and should lift this ban.