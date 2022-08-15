The Canberra Times
Opinion

One year on from fall of Kabul, Anthony Albanese can turn his words into actions and help Afghanistan

By Arif Hussein
Updated August 15 2022 - 6:47am, first published 6:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Women protest in the streets of Kabul ahead of the first anniversary of the Taliban returning to power. Picture: Getty Images

One year ago today, and after years of a sustained campaign of terror against the people of Afghanistan, Taliban militants entered the Afghanistan presidential palace and with it, the extremist group took control of Afghanistan.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.