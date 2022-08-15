One year ago today, and after years of a sustained campaign of terror against the people of Afghanistan, Taliban militants entered the Afghanistan presidential palace and with it, the extremist group took control of Afghanistan.
By every account Kabul fell into fear and chaos. The streets were filled with panic. The world witnessed images of people scaling walls and clinging to planes, grasping at any chance possible to escape what they knew would follow.
The extremist group's return to power came nearly 20 years after Australia joined the US-led war in Afghanistan following the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York.
Australia was one of the first nations in the world to join the US. In an increasingly divided political landscape, the decision to join the war, and our continued involvement over two decades had consistent bipartisan support. Both sides of politics cited the urgent need to protect persecuted minority groups, the rights of women and girls, democratic freedoms and the rule of law as reason for us to be there. How could we not?
Following Australia's military withdrawal from Afghanistan, early last year, both sides of politics again restated their continued commitment to the people of Afghanistan, especially women, girls and persecuted minorities.
Just two days after the fall of Kabul, in his response, the now Prime Minister, and then opposition leader, Anthony Albanese, reiterated our moral obligation to the people of Afghanistan. He described the Morrison government's response to the fall of Kabul as "unfortunate", and called on the former government to grant the approximately 5100 people from Afghanistan predominately from the long persecuted Hazara community living in Australian on temporary protection visas "Australian citizenship on a permanent basis".
In his speech to Parliament, a week later, Mr Albanese highlighted the fact that Afghan-Australians are anxious about their families, and rightly pointed out that many have been waiting for months, and years to have their partner or family reunification visas issued and went on to state that:
"The government must take action commensurate with the gravity of the situation, not hide behind bureaucratic processes designed for very different circumstances."
Nearly one year since the fall of Kabul to the Taliban the situation has rapidly deteriorated. Women in Afghanistan have seen their rights decimated, including drastic limits on their freedom of movement and restrictions on employment. Girls and women have been banned from secondary school.
While the fundamental human rights of all people in Afghanistan continue to be violated, Afghanistan's historically persecuted Hazara ethnic group, who faced widespread killings and genocide the last time the Taliban were in power, continue to face extreme risks to their lives. Such significant threats also exist for regions which have historically resisted Taliban control such as Badakhshan and Panjshir Provinces.
The escalating humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan is reflected in the number of people from Afghanistan who have sought humanitarian protection from the Australian government. As of today, 211,100 people have applied for a humanitarian visa, seeking safety in Australia.
After months of community advocacy and pressure from the public, in March 2021 the Morrison government committed to 16,500 humanitarian visas to people fleeing the Taliban, spread over four years. Welcomed, but far from enough.
Right now, our new government has an opportunity to take concrete action by committing to and implementing a one-off 20,000 humanitarian intake of the most vulnerable people from Afghanistan, especially minority groups such as the Hazaras and women and children.
Right now, our new government could grant permanent protection to all refugees from Afghanistan already in Australia, and also afford people on temporary protection visas the permanency the Albanese government has promised.
Right now, without any legislative changes, our new government can alleviate the suffering of thousands. These people continue to be separated from their partners and family members due to a ministerial directive that deprioritises family reunion applications of permanent residents who arrived in Australia by boat over a decade ago. We could ensure family reunion for those in crisis is more easily attained but there is also space for additional places, when there is great need. Since 2014, the Australian government have continued to block resettlement of refugees to Australia through UNHCR if they registered in Indonesia. This ban in resettlement continues to reduce resettlement options for refugees, including approximately 7,000 refugees from Afghanistan currently waiting in Indonesia. With no prospect of returning to Afghanistan, the Australian government can and should lift this ban.
The Australian government, in the words of our now Prime Minister can "take action commensurate with the gravity of the situation, not hide behind bureaucratic processes designed for very different circumstances."
There has never been a better time.
