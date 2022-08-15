The Canberra Times
Opinion

Criticism of Reg Chard's Digger of Kokoda book raise issues of truth and accuracy in nation's storytelling

By Nicholas Stuart
August 15 2022 - 6:49am
What actually happened in the past matters. It helps shapes us today. Picture: Shutterstock

Trauma and war are inextricably linked. That's why nobody doubts Reg Chard, like so many of those sent to New Guinea to fight the Japanese, saw too much and has a story to tell. Now, with the assistance of journalist Daniel Lane, Chard has penned a book - The Digger of Kokoda - an account of his graphic, often horrific memories of those days. It's a vivid and interesting tale, and one in which - after 302 pages describing what he believes was his experience of war - Chard explains how he finally found meaning in his life.

